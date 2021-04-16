Increase testing for Covid-19 in DK, Minister tells officials

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary reviews control measures in Dakshina Kannada via video conference from the hospital where he is admitted in Udupi.

District-in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, who tested positive for Covid 19 on April 10, through video conferencing directed the health department to increase the number of Covid tests across the district on Friday.

"There is a need to emphasise on testing, tracking and treatment. The tests should be conducted in primary and secondary contacts of the infected," stressed Poojary who was being treated at Adarsha hospital in Udupi. All the Covid-19 guidelines should be strictly adhered to, he added.

The number of cases in Dakshina Kannada district is also increasing. The rapid increase in cases indicates a second wave of Covid 19 infections in the district. All precautionary measures should be taken to contain the spread of virus, the minister stressed.

The commercial establishments, including shopping malls, petrol bunks among others should ensure that people follow Covid appropriate behaviour in their premises. The night curfew should be enforced strictly and Covid-19 negative certificates should be made mandatory for those arriving from Kerala, he said.

Asha workers and health workers should monitor Covid positive patients undergoing treatment in home isolation. Nodal officers should be appointed to hospitals to ensure that there is availability of enough beds in private and government hospitals for treating Covid 19 patients.

Poojary directed DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V to ensure sufficient number of beds, ventilators are available in all hospitals across the district. The district has 4,978 beds in government and private hospitals. Government will supply adequate quantities of remdesivir, PPE kits, masks and testing kits, he said.

About 50,000 people above the 45 years age group had availed the vaccine in the district. A campaign to encourage people to take vaccination should be taken up by organisations including Yuvaka Mandala. Separate arrangements should be made for treating the pregnant women who had tested positive for Covid 19.

The treatment under Ayushman Bharath Arogya Karnataka Scheme should be made available in hospitals. Zilla panchayat CEO Kumar, Mangaluru City Corporation commissioner Akshy Sridhar, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, DK Superintendent of police Rishikesh Sonawane among others participated in the video conference.