Incumbent ministers won't give up key portfolios easily

Incumbent BJP ministers are likely to resist divestment of their portfolios for the sake of the newly-elected legislators, who will be inducted into Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s Cabinet.

Even as a delegation of 11 new MLAs, along with other defectors, held talks with Yediyurappa, Revenue Minister R Ashoka made it clear that only “additional” portfolios will be given to those who will be inducted.

The camp of new BJP leaders will now meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, seeking fulfillment of their demands by putting up a united front.

Other BJP leaders such as

C P Yogeeshwar also intensified their efforts to gain some posts in the government as “reward” for their role in

Operation Kamala.

Case headache

On Wednesday, many of the re-elected MLAs met the CM to press for Cabinet berths to all those who defected from the Congress and the JD(S). Another demand that might prove to be a challenge was by disqualified MLAs Muniratna (Rajarajeshwari Nagar) and Pratapgouda Patil (Maski) to get the BJP’s defeated candidates to withdraw the cases they have filed in court against them for alleged election fraud. Only if these cases are vacated can bypolls be held to the two constituencies.

Speaking to reporters outside the CM’s Dollar’s Colony residence, Yeshwantpur MLA S T Somashekar said that all the MLAs will meet Shah soon.

“All of us are united and will not abandon anybody,” he reiterated. To a question, he said that they were not seeking any particular berths and will abide by the party decision.

Chikballapur MLA K Sudhakar said the two defeated defectors - H Vishwanath and MTB Nagaraj - will have to wait before being inducted into the Cabinet. “The CM has promised to accommodate the winners first.”

Muniraju conundrum

The case filed by BJP’s 2018 Rajarajeshwari Nagar candidate Muniraju Gowda against Muniratna will be another headache for Yediyurappa. Muniraju insisted that he would not withdraw the case of alleged mass electoral fraud perpetrated by Muniratna and others.

Earlier attempts by the BJP to placate Muniraju with an MLC berth and by appointing him as the Karnataka Tourism Development Authority chairperson appears to have had little impact.

Sources say Muniraju, who is identified with BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh’s camp, was confident of winning his case, which he feels will be an appropriate response to Muniratna. On the other hand, the case against Pratapgouda Patil could soon be withdrawn, sources said.