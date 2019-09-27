Indefinite dharna a damp squib

An indefinite dharna against the delay in providing relief to flood victims, called by a group of people’s organisations, under the leadership of seers and pontiffs, was called midway on Friday owing to a poor response from the people.

More than 30 organisations had called the protest at Gaddanakeri Cross. The organisers had announced that the protest would continue till Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Revenue Minister R Ashoka visit the protest site and assure the agitators of taking up relief and restoration

immediately. When people did not turn up at the protest site on the expected lines, 10 seers and a few organisers shifted the venue to the deputy commissioner’s office. Even the new protest venue failed to draw people, prompting the organisers and the seers to call off the strike.