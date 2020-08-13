​Independence Day celebrations go online

The spreading coronavirus pandemic has not deterred the educational institutions from celebrating Independence Day. The educational institutions have decided to utilise the available technology to celebrate the I-Day, on August 15.

The institutions have decided to go for online celebrations to ensure the full participation of students and to guarantee the safety of the students.

This time, I-Day will be a low-key affair compared to previous years but will be celebrated in a significant manner.

The institutions have invited only the staff members to the campus for the celebrations. The tri-colour will be hoisted and the I-Day message will be live-streamed. While a few institutions are limited to flag hoisting, several others have invited guests and organised programmes.

Hindustan First Grade College (HFGC), principal C J Priya said that I-Day will be celebrated in a meaningful manner. The event will be celebrated both online as well as offline. The staff members will attend the programme. The students are asked to participate in the event through Zoom, an online video-conferencing application. As per the circular from the Education department, all the schools must hoist the national flag at their campuses, with the teachers taking part in the ceremony.

Not only private institutions, but even the universities have also opted for a digital platform for the celebrations. University of Mysore (UoM), Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) and other government colleges have decided to go for virtual celebrations.

The varsities have issued circular to the constituent colleges to celebrate the day and also directed to ensure the participation of the students through a digital platform.

Felicitations

The district administration will felicitate the Covid-19 warriors on the occasion. The authorities have decided to celebrate the day at the torchlight parade grounds.

All the guidelines issued by the Union government will be followed. The flag will be hoisted at 9 am by dignitaries. No school students and freedom fighters have been invited for the programme due to Covid-19.

Doctors, medical staff, Asha workers, civic workers and Covid-19 recovered persons will be felicitated on the occasion. All the participants will be thermally screened and wearing a face mask is compulsory.