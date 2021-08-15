India has emerged a world leader, says Karnataka BJP chief Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel hailed the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the last seven years, due to which India had emerged as a world leader.

The future envisioned during the freedom struggle is being realised today. "Modi's leadership is the reason 'World Yoga Day' is observed. After the first Covid-19 wave, India emerged a world leader by supplying vaccines to poor countries which did not have the capacity to produce them," he said.

India effectively contained both the first and the second wave of the pandemic. Due to this, today the situation was under control and the government is preparing to open schools and colleges, Kateel said, during the Independence Day programme held at the BJP office in the city.