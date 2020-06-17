India will give suitable reply to China: Karnataka minister Suresh Angadi

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said that India will give a suitable reply to China regarding the clashes at Laddakh in which 20 army personnel were killed.

Angadi paid tributes to the army personnel killed in the clashes on Wednesday. He told reporters that India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was different from that in 1962 when China had attacked. Modi has been holding parleys with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chiefs of three services. China will get suitable reply.

People from the country were standing with the forces during difficult times. China violated the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by intrusion. Despite talks in progress to de-escalate the situation, Indian troops were attacked, he said.

China has been objecting developmental works at our borders. India has never attacked any neighbouring country, but China has violated it by its intrusion and will pay for the misadventure, Angadi stated.