India will stop importing thermal coal, says Pralhad Joshi

It is true that the country faced a shortage of thermal coal. But we have converted this challenge into an opportunity, Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Sunday.

The minister added that the supplies had been increased to meet the demand using large reserves available in the country.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Kittur Utsav, the minister said, “The country had faced a shortage of thermal coal for sometime due to incessant rain and high import costs. But we are managing to meet the demand for coal supplies with the reserves available in the country. We have decided to tap into vast reserves of coal in the country and stop importing from next fiscal,” Joshi said.

“The Centre will declare Kittur Fort as a national monument. The Railway Ministry will start work for the proposed Dharwad-Belagavi via Kittur rail line if the state government provides at least 80% of the land required for the project,” the Union minister said.

Similarly, there’s a demand for an international airport at Kittur. The Centre will take steps for the same if the state government provides the land, Joshi added.

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani assuring the necessary support from the state, said the proposed airport would come up at Kittur and will be named after Rani Chennamma.