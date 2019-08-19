Indian psychiatrists take umbrage on edit in journal

An editorial published in Lancet, a medical journal inferring that a mental health crisis exists in Jammu and Kashmir has invited the wrath of the psychiatrists in India who have penned a strong-worded letter objecting the piece.

Lancet, in its recent edition published an editorial titled “Fear and uncertainty around Kashmir’s future,” to which the Indian Psychiatric Society has raised objections.

In the editorial, the Lancet said that people in the region have increased anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of having lost someone in the family. A mental health crisis is prevalent in the region despite having better health indicators on an average, the opinionated piece has deduced.

Questioning the recent decision on Article 370, the journal has added, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi vows that his decision to revoke autonomy will bring prosperity to Kashmir. But first, the people of Kashmir need healing from the deep wounds of this decades-old conflict, not subjugation to further violence and alienation.”

“Indian Psychiatric Society condemns this unsolicited intrusion into the affairs of the Sovereign Republic of India. Generations of Indians, especially the doctors and medical students, will carry the unpleasant memory of this act of commission by “The Lancet”,” reads a letter addressed to Richard Horton, Editor-in-Chief, The Lancet.

The Society has also slammed Lancet saying that the history of Kashmir has been wrapped under the covers by the editorial. “Indian government has provided excellent health facilities in Kashmir, which is depicted in the editorial comment that Kashmir is doing well. Life expectancy was 68·3 years for men and 71·8 years for women, which is greater than the rest of India. This clearly indicates the Indian government’s commitment to providing a good ecosystem for health in the Kashmir Valley, said the response by the society.

The editorial also refers to Jammu and Kashmir as an area for which Pakistan has fought India over for more than seven decades and says, “Last week in a controversial move, India revoked the autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir, allowing India greater authority over the state’s affairs. The announcement fanned tension with Pakistan..”

DH repeatedly tried reaching out to Lancet for reaction and there was no reply for the mails.