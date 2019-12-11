Indian Science Congress in B’luru next month

Indian Science Congress a platform for discussion on global scientific affairs  will be held in Bengaluru from January 3 to January 7, 2020.

“Science and Technology: Rural Development” is the theme for this 107th session of the Science Congress which will be held on the campus of the University of Agricultural Sciences,
Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said here on Wednesday.

Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Minister for Science and Technology, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event.

Prof K S Rangappa, the president of the Congress, said that Science Congress for farmers and children would be the major attractions this time.

