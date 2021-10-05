India's bureaucracy is controlled by RSS: H D Kumaraswamy

The country's bureaucracy has been hijacked by the RSS. There are several IAS and IPS officers today who have been trained by RSS, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy alleged Tuesday.

Speaking to mediapersons in the sidelines of a workshop organised for JD(S) workers at Bidadi, Kumaraswamy alleged that the RSS has, over time, had trained several UPSC aspirants who are now part of the Indian bureaucracy.

"In just one year in 2016, as many as 676 of its candidates were selected as IAS or IPS officers. These are not my findings. These are admissions by RSS leaders themselves," he said, quoting from the contents of 'The RSS and the making of the deep nation' authored by Dinesh Narayan. Ahead of the party's prep for the 2023 polls, he was closely looking into the work of RSS and BJP over the years, to understand their rise to power, he added.

Speaking to the party cadre, Kumaraswamy alleged that the journey of RSS, beginning from its formative years till now, showed no signs of commitment to build lives of the vulnerable sections. "The present government is not representative of people's aspirations. It is only run at the behest of RSS. This is not Narendra Modi's government. This is RSS government," he charged, emphasising the need for a regional party. "The JD(S) will work in the interest of Karnataka and Kannadigas," he said.

Citing the recent instance of a BJP legislator speaking about his mother converting to Christianity in the Legislative Assembly, Kumaraswamy further lamented that the legislature session of late had turned out to be a "waste of time". No issue of public relevance is discussed, he said, equally blaming the Congress for bringing "irrelevant" discussions to focus.

