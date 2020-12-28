IndiGo airlines launches Mysuru-Hyderabad route

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  Dec 28 2020, 13:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 13:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

IndiGo airlines on Monday launched a new route from Mysuru to Hyderabad under the UDAN scheme.

With this addition, Mysuru is now connected to seven cities in India by air. This route was earlier being operated by Alliance Air

Price of one-way tickets for this route has been fixed at Rs 3850.

Mysuru
Indigo
Hyderabad
Karnataka

