IndiGo airlines launches Mysuru-Hyderabad route

IndiGo airlines on Monday launched a new route from Mysuru to Hyderabad under the UDAN scheme.
With this addition, Mysuru is now connected to seven cities in India by air. This route was earlier being operated by Alliance Air
Price of one-way tickets for this route has been fixed at Rs 3850.
