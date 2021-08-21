Infosys helping police in resolving cybercrimes: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated that Infosys company is helping police in resolving cybercrime cases. Police have been directed to take all steps to prevent rowdy activities, real estate mafia in Bengaluru.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, he said he has directed police to gather details of Afghan nationals in Karnataka and police officer Umesh Kumar has been appointed for the purpose. Though police stations had been upgraded in various parts of the state, the department is facing a dearth of staff. He promised that the issue would be addressed. The department has many challenges including terrorism and illegal immigrants in Karnataka. He exuded confidence that all these issues would be resolved without fail.

On the arrest of people by the National Investigation Agency on charges of possible links with terrorists in various parts of the state, he said, NIA is all set to put a logical end to the issue. Even local police must join hands with NIA in this regard.

On district in-charge minister K S Eshwarappa's hit comments, he said Eshwarappa is a senior leader and he was not present at the spot when such comments were made in Shivamogga. He suggested media persons seek an explanation from Eshwarappa.

On dissidence among ministers over portfolios, he said it is quite common in any government. "In fact, it is less in the BJP-led government in Karnataka. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is capable of handling such issues."

On denial of cabinet rank status by former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, the home minister said Yediyurappa became a role model by doing so and he had worked hard to bring BJP to power in the state.

He said the issues related to sand mining, stone quarries in the district had been discussed in the meeting chaired by district in-charge Minister K S Eshwarappa. It has been decided to resolve the issues related to stone quarries coming under the purview of the revenue department.