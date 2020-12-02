Infosys Prize recognises 6 for contributions to science

The 12th edition of the Infosys Prize ceremony, which was held on Wednesday, celebrated six scientists and researchers in India and the United States who had made invaluable contributions in their fields.

In his address, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy said India must leverage education to help the country solve problems of water and air pollution, malnutrition and the matter of human ethicality.

"We dream of an India where the poorest children can have reasonable access to nutrition, education, healthcare and shelter, and have confidence in a better future. For that, we need well thought out and impactful ideas that are speedily executed without corruption. Every country that has succeeded in becoming or desiring to become a developed country has to work to improve its higher education and research system,” Murthy said, adding that he believes the new National Education Policy (NEP) would trigger the necessary change.

"One of the objectives of the new national education policy is to orient our students to ethical thinking and towards proactive problem-solving. But it will not happen overnight,” he added.

Four of the six winners of the 2020 Infosys Prize are scientists working in the fundamental or applied sciences, including probability and statistical physics plus key scientific breakthroughs which could alter the world of tomorrow through technology.

Among them was Professor Arindam Ghosh of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), whose work developing atomically thin two-dimensional semiconductors to build a new generation of functional electronic, thermoelectric and optoelectronic devices could help revolutionise imaging technologies, such as cameras and deepen advances into quantum technologies. Another winner is Professor Hari Balakrishnan of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a computer engineer, working to prevent road accidents.

Dr Balakrishnan has suggested using the very object of motorist distraction, the smart phone, to improve road safety. “We can use algorithms to understand from the sensors on the mobile devices how people are driving, and then combine that with behavioural science to provide incentives to make people better drivers,” he told DH. The technology’s applicability in India is undergoing trials.

Dr Rajan Sankaranarayanan of CCMB, Hyderabad, was recognised for deciphering basic mechanisms in biology, which has potential applications in antibiotic and immunosuppressant design.

When asked whether Infosys had considered scientists directly involved in work to solve the Covid-19 pandemic, Murthy clarified “no specific discussion” had been held with the jury about the pandemic and its influence on choosing winners.

However, the fifth winner: Dr Raj Chetty, Professor of Economics at Harvard, is noted for identifying barriers to economic opportunity - which is applicable to the Covid-19 outbreak. "His work examines how Coronavirus is affecting economies each day in each neighbourhood and state,” said Bhavna Mehra, General Manager, Infosys Science Foundation.

The final winner was historian Dr Prachi Deshpande of the Centre for Studies in Social Sciences (CSSS), who noted that “how we live in the 21st century will be understood by how people react to not just microbes but also lockdowns,” and that communication to all researchers is key.

The prize comes with an award of $1,00,000 to each winner.