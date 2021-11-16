Infosys Prize winners to be announced on December 2

Infosys Prize winners to be announced on December 2

DHNS
DHNS,
  Nov 16 2021, 00:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 04:27 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The winners of the 2021 Infosys Science Foundation Prize will be announced on December 2. 

The prize, which celebrates success in research, comprises a gold medal, a citation, and a purse of $1,00,000 and is awarded in six categories: Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences. Virologist Gagandeep Kang, Professor at CMC Vellore and a Infosys Prize laureate will felicitate the winners.

"The pandemic has re-established the need for science to be in the limelight, to cut across the traditional boundaries and stretch across various disciplines," said Kris Gopalakrishnan, President of the Infosys Science Foundation. 

Since its inception in 2009, Infosys Science Foundation has recognized 74 scientists.

Infosys
Business News

