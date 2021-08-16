Inspect cities for cleanliness daily: Minister tells corporation chiefs

Inspect cities for cleanliness daily: Minister

He asked them to focus on cleanliness in line with Swacch Bharath Abhiyan goals

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 16 2021, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 01:21 ist
Urban Development minister Byrathi Basavaraj. Credit: DH File Photo

Asking corporation commissioners to focus on cleanliness in cities, Urban Development minister Byrathi Basavaraj, on Monday, directed commissioners to tour and inspect their respective cities for at least an hour every day. 

In a meeting with the officials concerned, Basavaraj asked the commissioners to take a tour of the cities instead of monitoring from their offices. He asked them to focus on cleanliness in line with Swacch Bharath Abhiyan goals. 

In several places, when it comes to new layouts, there are numerous complaints that there are no streetlights. This problem needs to be addressed. Property taxes have to be collected on time.

The corporations must levy penalty on those who do not pay on time, he told officials. Also, local problems have to be addressed locally, without escalating it to Vidhana Soudha, the minister said. 

Basavaraj held a review meeting of smart city projects with officials of the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation.

He urged the officials to complete the projects on time. As of now, Rs 537 crore has been made use of in the current fiscal for smart city projects, according to officials.

Karnataka
Byrathi Basavaraj
Swachh Bharat Mission

