Insulting remarks against Ambedkar: Probe against CIMS dean begins

The Department of Medical Education has initiated a probe against Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) dean and director Dr G M Sanjeev who is facing allegations of making comments allegedly insulting Dr B R Ambedkar.

Following the instructions from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Medical Education principal secretary Naveen Raj Singh constituted a committee, comprising Dr Ravi, the director of the Medical Education directorate and chief administrative officer K A Uma, on Wednesday.

Dr Ravi and Uma, along with Deputy Commissioner D S Ramesh and SP Padmini Sahu, visited the CIMS on Thursday and gathered details about the incident.