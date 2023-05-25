Insulting remarks against Ambedkar: Probe against CIMS dean begins

Remarks against Ambedkar: Probe against CIMS dean

Gayathri G R, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • May 25 2023, 22:08 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 03:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Department of Medical Education has initiated a probe against Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) dean and director Dr G M Sanjeev who is facing allegations of making comments allegedly insulting Dr B R Ambedkar.

Following the instructions from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Medical Education principal secretary Naveen Raj Singh constituted a committee, comprising Dr Ravi, the director of the Medical Education directorate and chief administrative officer K A Uma, on Wednesday.

Dr Ravi and Uma, along with Deputy Commissioner D S Ramesh and SP Padmini Sahu, visited the CIMS on Thursday and gathered details about the incident.

