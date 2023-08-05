Intensified immunisation campaign to begin this month

The health department will launch the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 in August across all districts, with the aim of eliminating measles and rubella (MR) by year end, health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said at a press conference on Saturday.

As per the department’s 2022-23 data, coverage of the first dose of MR vaccine in the state is 98 per cent, and that of the second dose is 93 per cent. The dropout rate between the two doses is 5.42 per cent. MR cases had spiked in the state over the past couple of years due to the lack of vaccination during Covid.

The campaign would enhance coverage for all vaccines in National Immunisation Schedule, with a focus on dropout/due children and pregnant women living in high-risk areas like slums, peri-urban areas, among nomads and migrant workers. The campaign will be conducted for six working days each, on three months - August 7-12, September 11-16 and October 9-14. A total of 24,943 vaccination sessions will be held. A salient feature of the campaign is the use of Centre’s recently launched U-WIN app, on which beneficiaries will be registered and e-vaccination certificates issued, Rao said.