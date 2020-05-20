Inter-district bus service starts in Kodagu

The movement of KSRTC buses to other districts started from Kodagu on Tuesday after 60 days of lockdown.

Most of the passengers left for Bengaluru. As there was a shortage of passengers travelling to Hassan, Davangere, Shivamogga and Chitradurga, buses did not ply to these places.

The first bus from the KSRTC Bus Stand started at 10 am. The passengers waited in the queue and wore masks. They maintained social distance inside the buses. A total of three buses ferried passengers to Bengaluru.

KSRTC Divisional Controller Achyuth said that the necessary precautions have been taken as per the government orders. The passengers were subjected to thermal screening. Passengers must provide their Aadhaar card and mobile phone numbers, he added.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that private bus transportation may not start soon.