Inter state gang of women arrested in K'buragi

The Kalaburagi police on Friday arrested an inter-state gang of nine women belonging to Pardhi community, in connection with theft cases.

The arrested are Reshma (30), Sangeetha (32), Rajeshwari (40), Jaanavi (38), Bhagyashri (45), Vaishali (23), Karoona (25), Shani (35) and Radhika (19), all residents of Kurduvadi village in Mahad taluk of Bheed district in Maharashtra.

On a definite tip-off that the gang was on its way to Kalaburagi in a jeep near Aland Road, the police chased the jeep and arrested them. During interrogation, the arrested said, they recced locked houses during the day time and burgled them in the night.

They recently struck a house in Altaf Layout in Jamia Nagar of the city and decamped with gold ornaments. They were remanded in judicial custody, the police said.