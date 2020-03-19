Investors meet, PPP projects to develop tourism: Minister

Bharath Joshi, Bengaluru, DHNS

The government is planning to organise an investors meet solely for the tourism sector, Tourism Minister C T Ravi told the Legislative Assembly.

During Question Hour when several members asked about tourism development, Ravi said the government was also considering public-private partnerships, corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding and allowing the private sector to adopt tourist destinations. "I have already discussed these things with the chief minister," he said on on Wednesday.

Ravi also expressed displeasure over the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) that controls several tourism destinations in the state. "There are issues. For instance, the ASI has not been working at the pace that we'd like in taking up development works for which we've given money," he said. "They work based on their own guidelines," he said, adding that he would talk to the Centre about this.

Many historical monuments and structures were handed over to the ASI keeping conservation in mind, Ravi said. "There are restrictions on taking up construction works in ASI sites. To overcome this, we're considering a proposal to set up mobile toilets, which will also be made economically viable," he said, when asked specifically about the Manjarabad Fort in Hassan district, a 17th century structure that is one of the few remaining star-shaped forts in India.

Ravi said his department had just about Rs 11.60 crore for capital expenditure. "Keeping optimal utilisation of funds in mind, the Tourism department will select just 2-3 tourist destinations in a year for comprehensive development. Contrary to popular belief, mine isn't a fund-allocating department," he said.