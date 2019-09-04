IoT can change Bengaluru's fate, feels Ashwath Narayan

Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayanis a first-time minister, but a four-time legislator from Malleswaram and has strong views on Bengaluru and the problems faced by the city.In a chat with Bharath Joshi of Deccan Herald, Narayan tackles questions on the city, higher education and politics. Edited excerpts:

Bengaluru's ecosystem may be right, but its infrastructure is a concern for the IT sector, especially the traffic.

There are some projects already proposed that have to be implemented. If that's done, most of the concerns around public transport and congestion will be addressed. Besides, elevated corridors, suburban rail, buses, metro and Peripheral Ring Road, we need a better parking policy.

There have been calls to impose a congestion tax to deter use of private vehicles.

But first, we should provide the infrastructure. If people are still going for private vehicles, then we need to go for such measures. We need proper infrastructure to incentivise and make sure people don't use private vehicles.

Is there scope for the government to make more policy interventions in the IT sector?

We can do wonders. This is India's future. IT holds solutions for most of the things and can compliment all areas. We've worked out a few things already, which we will discuss and share with the IT industry. It's more to do with programmes where we can involve, and reach out to, maximum number of people, like accelerating technology talent.

What about the startup sector?

It's a continuous process, but it needs to be prioritized. We need to work out solutions for the challenges we face. The percolation is still at a superficial level. We have to penetrate deep down. We need to involve tech colleges where many things are happening. We need to ensure more things happen in the right places. And I'm happy we will be future-makers.

What's the government's stand on reservation for Kannadigas in the IT sector?

That's where we are intervening. That's the policy of the government and CM will have to take a call on that. Meanwhile, we're trying to scale up the talent of local people. That’s where we’re coming out with a lot of measures, especially accelerator programmes in the technology sector. Thus, we will tune up the locals so that local resources are fully channelized (into the sector). We will make ourselves competent first.

As a Bengaluru MLA, what does the city need to be governed better?

Internet-of-Things (IoT) should be brought in. Currently, IoT is confined to niche areas. But it should be integrated at all levels - water supply, street lights, CCTV, waste management. It'll make things simpler and people don't have to run around. Any lapses will show on a dashboard. It's my dream to implement IoT in my constituency. But the problem is with the (civic) agencies and I can't do it in silos if they aren't on board. We're trying to impress upon agencies to go in this direction. They should be sensitized. Bengaluru is known as an IT city providing solutions to the world, but we should provide solutions to ourselves first.

Why is coordination between agencies such a difficult task to achieve?

I don't know how to put it across. There's one platform called Road History where coordination among all agencies - Bescom, BWSSB, BBMP etc - can be established easily without hassles. But some people are trying to scuttle the implementation of this. I don't know who has what interests. Some administrators and commissioners have avoided implementation. If that's done, inflows and outflows of revenues will be regulated. And redundancy of works can be prevented. Everything will be available in one place, like which agency is doing what work. If I'm planning a road work, the BWSSB can look at whether it has planned any of its work there. Thereby, agencies won't have to hold meetings. In fact, we can plan development works a year ahead. I've always been pushing for this so that our credibility improves. This is the best I can do for the city.

On higher education, are public universities losing out against private ones?

Well, as a minister, I can't discriminate universities as public or private. They're all meant for building the nation and society. But public universities reflect government performance. So, they need to do well. We will strengthen them by mobilizing resources and see that public universities maintain standards.

Many, including the likes of UR Ananthamurthy, have called for reforms in the way vice-chancellors are appointed.

Definitely. We will reform the process and make it more accountable and transparent so that we have capable people appointed. We can't have low-standard people heading universities. It's not just knowledge, universities are meant for character-building. If character-building itself becomes questionable, it's not good. We need to ensure the right people occupy the position. So, the process will be simplified and standardized.

Your elevation as the Dy CM is seen as an effort to groom you as the second ring of party leadership.

The party has given me a responsibility to discharge and it's more than just a position. Our assessment will be based on how effectively we discharge our responsibility. We need to perform and work, without expecting more. I need to prove worthy of what I've been tasked to do.

Given the circumstances in which the BJP came to power, will the government last long enough?

Definitely. The earlier government was a coalition, a combination of two different thoughts. Most programmes went against each other's priorities. We were the single largest party and BJP has been doing well across the country. We're correcting mistakes of the past and giving good governance through structural reforms. Take water conservation, Swachh Bharat, national security, education...we're working on 360 degrees. Everybody will be happy to be part of the BJP, because BJP means stability and a better future. So there's no question of instability.

Will the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar antagonize the Vokkaliga community, to which you belong, which could work against the BJP?

The community stands for all things good. not the bad. If you don't have good leaders and a good government, how can you serve them? Whatever is happening is under the scrutiny of law. He has to pass through by proving if he's right or wrong. Why should we attach so much importance by bringing a community into this because of one person?