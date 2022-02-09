iPhone of MLA Priyank Kharge's wife snatched away

Two bike-borne men snatched the mobile phone of Congress MLA Priyank Kharge's wife in the upscale Sadashivanagar neighbourhood of North Bengaluru on Sunday morning, according to a police complaint.

Shruti P Kharge was taking a walk near the Affinity gym around 6.45 am on 8th Main Road when a motorcycle rode up from behind and one of the riders snatched her iPhone 11 before zipping towards Sankey Tank.

Kharge's personal assistant, Pradeep S H, has filed a police complaint about the incident.

Pradeep told the police that he learnt about the theft around 7.15 am when the MLA telephoned him. He was asked to rush to the spot, get the details from his wife and go to the police.

While Sadashivanagar police have taken up a case of robbery under IPC section 392, a senior official said the spot where the mugging took place didn't have CCTV surveillance.

"We reviewed the footage of other cameras and showed it to her (the MLA's wife) but she hasn't been able to identify the suspects. She neither noticed what motorcycle it was nor did she see the number place. She was just too shocked," the officer added.

