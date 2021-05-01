IPS officer in charge of setting up 500 ICU beds in 8 BBMP zones

The state government on Friday appointed IPS officer P S Harsha to oversee the establishment of 500 ICU beds in Bengaluru "on a fast track mode" to deal with the Covid-19 onslaught in the city.

According to an order issued by Principal Secretary (Revenue) N Manjunatha Prasad, Harsha will be the nodal officer in charge of setting up 500 ICU beds in each of the eight municipal zones of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

"It is also directed that all concerned departments extend full cooperation and support towards this," Prasad, the member-secretary of the state executive committee for disaster management, said in his order.

Harsha, a medical doctor, is currently the commissioner of Information and Public Relations. Harsha's appointment came on a day Bengaluru recorded 26,756 fresh Covid-19 infections.