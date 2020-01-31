IPS promotions and transfers

IPS promotions and transfers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 31 2020, 22:48pm ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2020, 22:50pm ist

Alok Mohan, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Railways, has been promoted and appointed as Director General of Police (DGP), Prisons.

He will replace N S Megharikh, who was promoted and appointed as DGP Criminal Investigation Department.

R P Sharma ADGP, Communication Logistics and Modernisation, has been promoted and appointed as DGP and chairman, Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation. 

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Alok Mohan
Megharikh
ADGP
Comments (+)
 