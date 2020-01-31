IPS promotions and transfers

Alok Mohan, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Railways, has been promoted and appointed as Director General of Police (DGP), Prisons.
He will replace N S Megharikh, who was promoted and appointed as DGP Criminal Investigation Department.
R P Sharma ADGP, Communication Logistics and Modernisation, has been promoted and appointed as DGP and chairman, Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation.
