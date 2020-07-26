Is Covid-19 scam to help settle the loans taken for Operation Kamala, ask H D Kumaraswamy's posers

Having been silent on the political mud-slinging over the alleged irregularities in tackling Covid-19 thus far, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday posed questions to both the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress.

“Was the scam to help settle the loans taken for Operation Kamala?” the former CM said, taking a dig at the ruling BJP. While it is unfortunate for the state that allegations of corruption have surfaced regarding Covid-19 management, the Opposition Congress too is leveraging the issue for mere publicity and has not filed any official complaint, he

said.

The first of his five questions to the Congress was why the grand old party hadn’t filed any complaint, while the second was whether the allegations were merely for publicity.

“Do you have any precise plans to take these allegations forward?,” he said, asking whether the Congress had lost faith in the Anti-Corruption Bureau formed during Siddaramaiah’s tenure as CM.

His posers to the ruling BJP sought to know why the government was carrying the burden of allegations by not agreeing to a probe.

“Why were no resignations sought (by the CM) even when allegations were levelled against a specific minister?,” Kumaraswamy said. Expressing surprise that the government had not acted even against officials, he asked whether it was encouraging these officials to destroy evidence.

He advised the BJP to take appropriate measures to rid itself of the serious allegations during the pandemic.