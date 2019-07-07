Isro chief offers prayers in Udupi for Chandrayaan-2

Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) Chairman K Shivan along with his family visited Krishna Mutt in Udupi on Sunday and offered special prayers for the success of Chandrayaan-2 Mission.

Isros second mission to the moon will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, during the early hours of July 15.

He arrived at the Krishna Mutt at 2.30 pm. He then had the darshan of the presiding deity.

The Isro chairman met Paryaya Palimaru mutt seer Vidyadheeshatheertha Swami and sought his blessings, for the success of Chandrayaan-2 Mission.

The seer felicitated the Isro chairman and offered him ‘Mantrakshate’.

Earlier, Shivan visited Kollur Mookambika temple and offered special prayers. He had lunch there.