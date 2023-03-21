Issues will be addressed on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway: NHAI

Issues will be addressed on B'luru-Mysuru Highway: NHAI

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 21 2023, 01:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 01:06 ist
Part of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway waterlogged following rain near Ramanagara. Credit: DH Photo

 The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday said it was working to address issues raised by users of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.

“The rectification of the expansion joints of a major bridge-cum-road over bridge (ROB) was a part of operation and maintenance of the expressway that was taken up to remove the jerks and improve riding quality. The work has been completed and it is now open for traffic,” NHAI said in a statement.

“NHAI is also addressing the drainage issue near Sangabasavanadoddi village. Unprecedented rainfall caused inundation on carriageway near animal overpass. The provision of drainage arrangement at this location was blocked by villagers by dumping soil, which resulted in stagnation of water on main carriageway. To address this, NHAI has laid pipe drain with two rows of pipe to facilitate easy flow of rainwater. The work has been completed and traffic is flowing smoothly,” the statement said.

“This is an access-controlled highway, with provision of 112-km-long 2-lane service road on either side. To assist commuters, NHAI has put in place a robust incident management system. NHAI is building service roads to facilitate access to local people,” it said.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
NHAI
Bengaluru
Mysuru
Expressway

