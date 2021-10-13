IT park on over 700 acres planned in Belagavi

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 13 2021, 23:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 03:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

In a bid to create job opportunities for the locals, the government is planning to set up an IT park in over 700 acres in the city, Higher Education, IT-BT and Skill Development Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday.

Addressing the office-bearers of BJP Rural unit here, the minister said, “Efforts are underway to create employment opportunities to tap and retain local talent. The proposed IT park will stem the migration of the local talent for jobs to Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai,” he
said.

“Degree and diploma colleges are being established across the state, where there’s a requirement. Work on a new building for Rani Channamma University will begin soon,” the minister said.

Karnataka
IT parks
Belagavi
C N Ashwath Narayan

