It’s net benefit for kids: Edu dept to scale up online classes

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education is gearing up to face the post-Covid-19 challenge in schools by extending and enhancing online teaching.

One of the options the department is looking at is going for online mode of teaching for Classes 1 to 9. It has invited experts to prepare content for this purpose. The department has even started a survey of smartphone users (among parents).

According to sources in the department, officials have so far contacted over 35 lakh parents/students, of whom at least 23 lakh had smartphones with good internet connectivity.

"As per our report, most parents have smartphones with internet connectivity and this has encouraged us to pitch for online classes," said a senior official of the department. There are over 65 lakh students in these classes.

"All our teachers are trained under the Technology Assisted Learning Programme (TALP) and are capable of preparing content for online. We have invited resource persons for the first phase," said the official.

The idea is to create class-wise content for online and send it to students. There are even suggestions to create an app for this purpose and discussions are on with software professionals," the official added.

Own channel

After the success of revision classes for SSLC students through Doordarshan’s Chandana channel, the department is planning to have its own channel to teach at least for the 2020-21 academic year.

"Revision classes for SSLC on Chandana were a big hit. Doordarshan officials told us that the revision classes had the highest viewership on the YouTube channel and even the TRP is high. The primary and secondary education minister has discussed with Doordarshan officials about setting up a dedicated channel for the department," said a senior official.

Also, the minister has asked the the commissioner of public instruction, for setting up an expert committee for a dedicated channel of the department. The committee is to submit its report within 10 days of its constitution.

On the other hand, The state BJP has constituted a committee of academicians to look into the post-Covid functioning of schools.

Arun Shahapur, the member of the committee and MLC, said that the they have had three rounds of webinars with experts. "It will be difficult to open schools and colleges soon. So, we are looking at other ways to keep students and teachers engaged. We will soon submit the report to the state government and the Union Minister for Human Resources Development."