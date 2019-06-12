It’s official: Karnataka notifies 4th Saturday holiday

The State government on Wednesday notified that the fourth Saturday of every month would be a public holiday.

This comes a week after the state Cabinet approved the 4th Saturday holiday, which was a recommendation of the 6th Pay Commission. The move will benefit over five lakh government employees.

The notification, issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), also states that the number of casual leave for government employees had been reduced to ten from the earlier 15.

The 4th Saturday holiday will apply to all departments, excluding schools and colleges.