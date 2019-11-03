It’s quota or quit, says Sriramulu

Minister Sriramulu has hinted at coming out of the government if Valmiki community was not provided 7.50% reservation in two months.
“The government should provide 7.50% reservation for Valmiki community; otherwise I don’t want any power,” Sreeramulu said here on Sunday. The minister was speaking at a meeting to review preparations for Valmiki fair at the Valmiki Mutt in Rajanahalli of Harihar taluk.
The committed headed by Justice (retired) Nagamohan Das is expected in two months.
A delegation would be taken to the government seeking reservation after the report is submitted. “I will make it clear that I don’t want to be in power if there is no reservation for my community. I will launch a struggle for securing reservation facility,” Sriramulu said.
Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com
For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here
For election-related news in Haryana, click here