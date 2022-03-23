It’s time to debate word secular in Constitution: C T Ravi

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi on Wednesday said there should be a debate on whether to retain or delete the word ‘secular’ in the Constitution.

“Dr B R Ambedkar did not use the word secular in the Constitution. Then, was Ambedkar a communal?. Indira Gandhi’s Congress government inserted the word to further its political interest,” he told reporters here.

“There’s no scope for ‘one God, many names’ in Islam. It preaches monotheism. In Hindu temples, we hear chants of ‘Eshwar Allah tere naam’ bhajan. But that’s not the case with masjids. Have you seen Muslims buying meat from shops run by Hindus? There is always a reaction to every action,” he said.

