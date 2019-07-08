I've received notice from Speaker: Anand Singh

Vijayanagar MLA Anand Singh on Monday said he had received a show-cause notice from Speaker and that he would meet the presiding officer of the Legislative Assembly and explain to him the reason behind his decision to resign.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “I will not reconsider the decision (to resign) till my demand for a separate Vijayanagar district is met with. I will tell the same thing to Speaker. If he (K R Ramesh Kumar) asks for a fresh resignation letter, I will give it to him again.”

Call from HDK

“I have told the same to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who had called me on phone from the United States. I have decided not to take part in the CLP meeting. I won’t go to Mumbai. Please, wait to see my next move,” he told reporters.

On Jindal land deal, Anand Singh said, “The state government should not go ahead with its decision to sell land to Jindal.

Where on Earth will you get land at 35 paise/sqft? It is not just to sell over 3,500 acres of land to Jindal at a throwaway price,” he said.