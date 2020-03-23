Jairam Ramesh opposes Hubballi-Ankola rly line

Jairam Ramesh opposes Hubballi-Ankola rly line

Ajith Atharady
Ajith Atharady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 23 2020, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 22:52 ist

Expressing concern over Karnataka State Wildlife Board's decision to clear the long-pending Hubballi-Ankola railway line, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has urged the Centre to take immediate steps to protect ecologically sensitive Western Ghat through which the the railway track passes.

"I hope that Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will intervene to prevent the distruction of precious Western Ghat. I had red-flagged the issue a decade ago,"Jairam Ramesh, former environment minister and Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, tweeted.

The State Wildlife Board recently cleared the project despite opposition from environmentalists. The green activists have been opposing the project saying that two lakh trees have to axed in Uttara Kannada district to implement the project.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka State Wildlife Board
Hubballi-Ankola Railway Line
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

AIIMS to shut OPD from March 24 till further notice

AIIMS to shut OPD from March 24 till further notice

COVID-19: Italy bans travel in bid to slow virus deaths

COVID-19: Italy bans travel in bid to slow virus deaths

Curfew imposed in Maharashtra to combat COVID-19

Curfew imposed in Maharashtra to combat COVID-19

Newborn baby girl in Uttar Pradesh named 'Corona'

Newborn baby girl in Uttar Pradesh named 'Corona'

 