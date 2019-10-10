Jamboo Savari: Chamarajanagar tableau bags first prize

Dasara elephant Arjuna, flanked by kumki elephants Kaveri and Vijaya, carries the Golden Howdah as part of the Jamboo Savari, on Mysuru Palace premises in Mysuru on Tuesday. (DH PHOTO)

The tableau of Chamarajanagar district, with a huge tiger, tribals and nature, has won the first place, out of 38 tableaux which participated in the Jamboo Savari procession.

Uttara Kannada and Tumakuru districts have bagged the second and third places. The tableaux of Chikkamagaluru district, information department and Shivamogga districts have won consolation prizes.

The Chamarajanagar tableau highlighted the tiger sanctuary and the forest resources with the slogan ‘Samruddi Sampathina Naduve Huliya Santrupta Thana’. Besides, the tableau of Kadamba/Banavasi of Uttara Kannada and the model of walking god Tumakuru seer late Shivakumaraswamy also grabbed attention.

