Janata Parivar leaders to explore alternative space in state

In yet another apparent bid to rekindle the idea of a Janata Parivar, a section of former Janata leaders has decided to come together to explore an alternative space for Karnataka’s politics.

The move comes from a belief on the part of these leaders that there is a necessity for a strong alternative to the current political narrative espoused by the national parties.

A meeting with leaders across party lines and led by JD(U) state president Mahima Patel, son of former chief minister J H Patel, is scheduled to take place on January 30 in the city.

Speaking to DH, Patel said it was an attempt to create a platform where leaders across different parties could come together and reflect upon the current political trends in the state.

“Some of us met last week to discuss how there was a vacuum in politics all over. Everyone is deploying survival politics. Politics is not about fighting each other for our survival. It’s not about blame game. It is about what we can do for the people. Politics itself has become a derogatory word while it is meant to be a service. This meeting is about reflecting upon the current state of politics and contemplating our next step. This is not only about Janata Parivar but about creating a platform for leaders across parties who are fed up of survival politics,” he said.

Senior JD(S) Leader Basavaraj Horatti said he, too, was invited for the meeting. “I have been invited. Since I am in JD(S), I cannot commit to anything. I am open to discussion. We will have to discuss it with party supremo H D Deve Gowda and then arrive at a decision,” he said.

Requesting anonymity, a former MLC, who is also likely to attend the meeting appreciated the idea while expressing reservations about the practicality. “There are no imminent polls to test the practicality of this idea. However, it could serve as a discussion forum, to see how best it can be implemented for next elections.”

The idea of uniting leaders from various parties belonging to the Janata Parivar, is not new. In 2015, leaders in the state had proposed such an alliance, which failed to take off.