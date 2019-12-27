Japanese trade body donates to CM Relief Fund

The Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Bengaluru (JCCIB) on Friday extended its support to the state government in its relief activities across flood-hit areas of North Karnataka.

Expressing solidarity and support to the government, Hiroyuki Tamaki, president of JCCIB and managing director of Sony, donated Rs 1 lakh for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Tamaki explained that the aim of the JCCIB is to undertake, encourage, facilitate and promote the development of the trade, industry and commerce between India and Japan, in general, without any element of profit and also to facilitate economic cooperation and strengthen the relationship between the two countries.