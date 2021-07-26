Jayanthi couldn't replicate her tinsel town success in poll politics

Noted actor Jayanthi, who breathed her last on Monday, forayed into politics where she did not find the success that the silver screen brought her.
Jayanthi lost all the three elections she contested in.
She first contested as a candidate from Chikkaballapur constituency of Ramakrishna Hegde's Lok Shakti party in the 1998 Lok Sabha elections. In this election, she bagged 3.5 lakh votes against Congress' R L Jalappa, who got 3.7 lakh votes, an impressive debut.
A year later JD(U) fielded her as a candidate from Koratagere in Tumakuru district for the Assembly polls.
In 2004 Lok Sabha election, her last, Jayanthi contested against BJP's Ananth Kumar and Congress' M Krishnappa.
Caretaker Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the demise of Jayanthi. "I am saddened by her demise. Her contributions to cinema was immense and is an irreplaceable loss to Kannada art world," he said.
KPCC president D K Shivakumar and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy were among those who condoled the death of the actor.
