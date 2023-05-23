Jayantis of 31 personalities to be celebrated

Jayantis of 31 personalities to be celebrated on grand scale

According to the circular, the government has authorised the deputy commissioners (DCs) to release grants of Rs 5 lakh to organise state-level Jayantis in each district

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 23 2023, 22:35 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 03:49 ist
12th-century social reformer Basavanna. Credit: iStock Photo

The Kannada and Culture department issued a circular on Tuesday directing its officers in districts to celebrate Jayantis of 31 prominent personalities, including Basavanna, Shankaracharya, Bhagwan Mahaveer, Kempe Gowda, Brahmasri Narayana Guru and Lord Sri Krishna on a grand scale across in the state.

According to the circular, the government has authorised the deputy commissioners (DCs) to release grants of Rs 5 lakh to organise state-level Jayantis in each district.

Similarly, the DCs can release Rs 50,000 to organise the Jayantis at the district level and Rs 20,000 at the taluk level. 

 

 

Karnataka
Karnataka News

