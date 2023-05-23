Jayantis of 31 personalities to be celebrated on grand scale

The Kannada and Culture department issued a circular on Tuesday directing its officers in districts to celebrate Jayantis of 31 prominent personalities, including Basavanna, Shankaracharya, Bhagwan Mahaveer, Kempe Gowda, Brahmasri Narayana Guru and Lord Sri Krishna on a grand scale across in the state.
According to the circular, the government has authorised the deputy commissioners (DCs) to release grants of Rs 5 lakh to organise state-level Jayantis in each district.
Similarly, the DCs can release Rs 50,000 to organise the Jayantis at the district level and Rs 20,000 at the taluk level.
