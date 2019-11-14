JD(S) announces candidates for 10 seats

The JD(S) on Thursday announced its candidates for 10 of the 15 constituencies going to bypolls.

Of the 10, seven are first-time contestants. The party has also declared its support for independent candidate from Hoskote. They would announce the rest of the candidates on Friday, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to mediapersons, Kumaraswamy said the party had taken the bypolls seriously with an aim to defeat all the rebel candidates. "In all the 15 constituencies, the rebels should lose. That is the party's strategy," he said.

In a bid to give a tough contest to disqualified Congress MLA M T B Nagaraj, who will now contest in Hoskote on a BJP ticket, JD(S) would also campaign for BJP's rebel Sharath Bachegowda who is contesting as an independent, Kumaraswamy added.

The first-time contestants include the party's national spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed Mulla from Shivajinagar who will be contesting against BJP's candidate M Saravana, Somashekar from Hunsur against JD(S) rebel-turned-BJP candidate A H Vishwanath, B L Devaraju from KR Pet against another rebel Narayana Gowda, C Krishnamurthy from K R Puram, Chaitra Gowda from Yellapur, Ujanappa Jatteppa Kodihalli from Hirekerur and Mallikarjuna Halageri from Ranebennur.

The three other contestants are former minister N M Nabi from Vijayanagar, former MLA K P Bachegowda from Chikkaballapur and T N Javarayi Gowda from Yeshwantpur constituencies. Javarayi Gowda had lost to Congress candidate S T Somashekar by a margin of 10,711 votes in the 2018 Assembly elections.

The party is yet to announce candidates for Kagwad, Athani, Gokak and Mahalakshmi Layout (left vacant by JD(S) rebel K Gopalaiah).

Sudhakar, Yogeeshwar sought my support: HDK

Congress and BJP leaders show affection towards JD(S) in an opportunistic manner, Kumaraswamy said.

"One of the main reasons for the coalition government to fall was rebel Congress MLA from Chikkaballapur K Sudhakar. Now he is waiting to meet me. Sudhakar is saying that he is my close aide. Another instance is that of BJP leader C P Yogeshwar. He aspired to contest from Hunsur and is now seeking my support. Yogeeshwar was also instrumental in bringing my government down. All of a sudden, they are showing affection towards me," Kumaraswamy remarked.