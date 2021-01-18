JD(S) forms crack teams to revive party

Looking at decentralising power ahead of the next Assembly elections, JD(S) on Monday constituted seven new regional teams to revive the party across the state.

According to an official release, former minister Bandeppa Kashempur will be among the incharges of Kalyana Karnataka region; MLC Basavaraj Horatti is part of the team of Mumbai Karnataka; former minister HD Revanna, Krishnarajanagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh, Melukote MLA CS Puttaraju, youth wing leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy will be part team overseeing Mysuru region; Tumakuru, Ramanagar, Bengaluru rural will be observed by MLAs K Srinivasamurthy, L N Narayanaswamy, A Manjunath among others; Bengaluru city will be monitored by former MLC T A Sharavana, R Prakash, former MP Kupendra Reddy; Chikkaballapur, Kolar districts will be supervised by former MLC Chowdareddy Thoopally and other members, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kodagu will have Prajwal Revanna, YSV Datta among other party leaders.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy said the party wanted to strengthen district and taluk-level committees. He would take up a statewide tour beginning with Bagalkot and Hubballi-Dharwad. He would devote time to tour in North Karnataka, Kumaraswamy said.

The party would take local leaders’ opinions into consideration on whether or not to contest the upcoming bypolls to Maski and Basavakalyan, Kumaraswamy said. “We are weak in Belagavi parliamentary constituency,” he added, hinting at the party not contesting polls there.