JD(S) leader alleges ‘vote-fixing’ ahead of RR Nagar bypoll

JD(S) leader T A Saravana has claimed that the November 3 Rajarajeshwarinagar bypoll was fixed.

“On one hand, Congress leaders are asking for votes based on caste. On the other, the BJP has done vote-fixing on the lines of match fixing by misusing its power,” he alleged.

“The bypoll was necessitated in the first place because the then Congress MLA and now BJP candidate from RR Nagar, Munirathna, sold his MLA seat for money,” Saravana said, alleging corrupt practices against both national parties.

“It is being alleged that JD(S) candidate V Krishnamurthy is corrupt. This is being done only to weaken the morale of our party’s cadre,” Saravana said, demanding that the Election Commission take action in this regard.

On Monday, the JD(S) filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Kempegowda Vokkaligara Meesalathi Horata Samithi for defamatory posts against its candidate Krishnamurthy.

Further, the regional party’s Bengaluru district incharge R Prakash alleged that Congress candidate Kusuma’s father Hanumantharayappa was seeking votes from Vokkaligas, so as to get ‘justice’ for his daughter. “However, any day, it is H D Devegowda and H D Kumaraswamy who are the leaders for Vokkaligas,” he said.