JD(S) MLA Srikantaiah hints at JD(S) support to BJP

JD(S) MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah said on Monday that his party's support to the BJP government could not be ruled out, as nobody wants elections under the prevailing circumstances.

Speaking to media persons here, he said people were in distress due to floods in several parts of the state.

“The priority of the state government should be to rehabilitate and help them. Thus, the present government should continue, instead of making way for another election. If it becomes inevitable, the JD(S) will support the BJP government, in the interest of the state and the people. Anything is possible in politics,” he said.