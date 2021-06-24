JD(S) MLC stages protest over not being invited for district minister's meeting

MLC from the JD(S) S L Bhoje Gowda staged a solitary protest in front of the deputy commissioner's office here on Thursday, alleging that only BJP MLAs, MPs and MLCs were invited to the officers' meeting held under the chairmanship of the district incharge minister.

Deputy Commissioner K N Ramesh and Additional Deputy Commissioner B R Roopa tried to convince Bhoje Gowda to drop the protest. But Gowda snapped at them in a high pitch.

The officers were embarrassed in front of the public. He was then taken inside the DC's office where he was pacified.

He said, "On June 23, district incharge minister S Angara called a meeting of officers at the DC office auditorium. The minister's personal secretary informed my personal secretary that the people's representatives are not allowed to attend the meeting. However, BJP MLAs and MP were allowed to participate. This differentiation has happened many times. Though the matter has been brought to the notice of the minister and the district administration, it has not helped," he complained.

Gowda said, "six districts come under my jurisdiction. Chikkamagaluru is the nodal taluk. The district administration should be aware of this. If only BJP elected representatives are invited to the officers' meeting, am I also not an MLC from the district? The district in-charge minister and the DC have violated the protocol."

DC Ramesh clarified that whenever the district incharge minister calls a meeting of officers, some MLAs attend the meeting, even if the district administration does not invite them formally.

The district administration does not differentiate between the ruling party and the Opposition. The problem has arisen due to a misunderstanding, he said and that he would ensure that it does not recur.