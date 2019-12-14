JD(S) need not have contested bypolls: GT Devegowda

There was no need for the JD(S) to contest the bypolls, senior party leader GT Devegowda said on Saturday.

His statement comes in the wake of the recent byelections, in which the party was unable to win a single seat.

The former minister was speaking to mediapersons after visiting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is in hospital. Devegowda said the party need not have fielded any candidate as it was a bypoll and not fresh elections.

“Keeping in view the larger interest of the development of the state, the Opposition and the ruling party should work together. The party leaders themselves have said earlier that they would support the present government,” he said, once again going soft on the ruling BJP.

It is largely believed that Devegowda may jump ship to the BJP. He has been vocal about his misgivings with the JD(S). However, he said he was still with the JD(S). Asked whether he would switch to some other party, he said the current government had three more years of “stable leadership” to look forward to. “As with every election, there will be consolidation of various groups ahead of the next Assembly elections. At the moment, I am with JD(S). Other decisions will be taken later,” he said, leaving the speculation open-ended.