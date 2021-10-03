JD(S) no parasite, national parties can’t do without us: HDK

It’s not JD(S) that is dependent on other parties, but it’s the two national parties which are dependent on the regional party, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Saturday.

The JD(S) legislature party leader was responding to criticism on the party’s ambitious ‘Mission 123,’ with a target of winning 123 seats in the next Assembly polls, while addressing mediapersons.

While many have criticised it as unrealistic and also while the party has been belittled as one that is dependent on Congress and BJP for power, it is the other way around, he said.

“It is BJP and Congress which have knocked on our doors, asking for a coalition. In Kalaburagi municipal polls, we won four seats and both parties are taking turns in reaching out to us,” he said.

He said, even at the Centre, by the next General Elections, a consortium of regional parties would emerge strong.

