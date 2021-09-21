JD(S)'s Sharada Appaji to fight polls from Bhadravathi

JD(S) nominates Sharada Appaji for polls from Bhadravathi

He said he would respect the emotions of the people of Bhadravathi assembly constituency and followers of Appaji

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS,
  • Sep 21 2021, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 20:10 ist
JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: PTI Photo

JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy announced that Sharada Appaji Gowda, spouse of former MLA the late Appaji Gowda, would be the nominee of JD(S) from Bhadravathi assembly constituency in 2023 polls.

Speaking to media persons at Gonibeedu in the taluk after unveiling the statue of former MLA the late Appaji Gowda on Tuesday, he said he would respect the emotions of the people of Bhadravathi assembly constituency and followers of Appaji. So, Sharada would face the next assembly polls on JD(S) ticket. Appaji Gowda died due to Covid-19 last year. 

He said the party is organising a workshop for leaders in Bengaluru on September 27 and 140 probable candidates will take part in it. All the issues related to the next assembly polls and candidates will be discussed there.

Referring to the state government's bill to protect illegal places of worship, he alleged that the Bommai-led government has tabled the bill to shield its mistake. On the one hand, it claims to be the guardian of Hindus and on the other hand, a temple was demolished when the same party is in power. This is the best example of BJP's double standard, he said.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

H D Kumaraswamy
Elections
Karnataka
JD(S)

Related videos

What's Brewing

IPL 2021 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live: Porel sends back Samson

IPL 2021 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live: Porel sends back Samson

A life and death question: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?

A life and death question: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?

'First Covid strain antibodies don't bind to variants'

'First Covid strain antibodies don't bind to variants'

A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding

A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding

How Virat Kohli overcame persistent back issues

How Virat Kohli overcame persistent back issues

Afghans shun fashion, barbers suffer under Taliban rule

Afghans shun fashion, barbers suffer under Taliban rule

IPL 2021 | PBKS vs RR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | PBKS vs RR: SWOT Analysis

 