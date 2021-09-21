JD(S) nominates Sharada Appaji for polls from Bhadravathi

JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy announced that Sharada Appaji Gowda, spouse of former MLA the late Appaji Gowda, would be the nominee of JD(S) from Bhadravathi assembly constituency in 2023 polls.

Speaking to media persons at Gonibeedu in the taluk after unveiling the statue of former MLA the late Appaji Gowda on Tuesday, he said he would respect the emotions of the people of Bhadravathi assembly constituency and followers of Appaji. So, Sharada would face the next assembly polls on JD(S) ticket. Appaji Gowda died due to Covid-19 last year.

He said the party is organising a workshop for leaders in Bengaluru on September 27 and 140 probable candidates will take part in it. All the issues related to the next assembly polls and candidates will be discussed there.

Referring to the state government's bill to protect illegal places of worship, he alleged that the Bommai-led government has tabled the bill to shield its mistake. On the one hand, it claims to be the guardian of Hindus and on the other hand, a temple was demolished when the same party is in power. This is the best example of BJP's double standard, he said.