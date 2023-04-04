JD(S) second list likely to put an end to Hassan row

The rift over JD(S) Hassan constituency ticket for the May 10 election is likely to be sorted out in two days as party supremo H D Deve Gowda will be hold a final meeting with his sons H D Kumaraswamy and HD Revanna on Thursday.

The former prime pinister, who is in New Delhi, will return on Wednesday. As the meeting convened on Sunday was not fruitful, Gowda will make a final attempt to convince Revanna and family.

The release of second list for the elections was postponed mainly because of the confusion over Hassan ticket.

Confirming that the second list will have Hassan candidate’s name also, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said, “We will release the second list by Thursday and that list will even have a candidate for Hassan.”

Kumaraswamy stated that skipping Hassan candidate name from the second list will lead to some other speculation. “We will definitely release Hassan candidate’s name in the second list to avoid any further speculations. The development over Hassan ticket has increased the party votes by 2-3%,” he claimed.