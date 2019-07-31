JD(S) to go it alone in bypolls

JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday indicated that his party would contest bypolls separately.

"We held a meeting of candidates who unsuccessfully contested elections. They are against alliance with any party for the upcoming elections to local bodies," Gowda said after the meeting at JP Bhavan.

The party workers were of the opinion that it was impossible to have an alliance at local level though leaders enjoyed power at the state level, he said.

Gowda said that he had directed state leaders to tour the state to publicise achievements of Kumaraswamy government in the last 14 months.

"A massive convention will be held at Palace Grounds on August 7 and new presidents will be appointed to district units. We will revive inactive wings. The party will be more active on social media," Gowda added.

The meeting authorised Gowda to take any decision based on the Supreme Court verdict on petitions challenging disqualification of 17 legislators.

"I don't know when the schedule will be out for bypolls. We have started making preparations already," he said.

Rebels expelled

Meanwhile, the party expelled A H Vishwanath (Hunsur), K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout) and K C Narayanagowda (KR Pet) with immediate effect for their anti-party activities.