JD(S) to launch 'Pancharatna Rathayatre' next month: HDK

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said the party will launch 'Pancharatna Rathayatre' next month to organise the party from the grassroots level, in the wake of the upcoming Assembly elections.

He was speaking during the JD(S) mega convention here on Sunday. Many joined the JD(S) party during the programme.

“The party has a target of winning 123 seats in the next elections. We are confident that the people will bless us to come to power independently,” he said.

Targeting BJP, Kumaraswamy said that the saffron party had slashed the funds allocated to Mandya district and has been claiming that it will win in the district.

There is a need for the JD(S) to win all the Assembly segments in the district, he told the party workers.

The organisers aired visuals of former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda watching the programme live from his house on an LED screen.

This evoked a great response from the gathering and Kumaraswamy turned emotional, watching Deve Gowda. Kumaraswamy said Gowda could not attend the event due to health issues.

He thanked the people of Mandya for making him chief minister twice.

Without naming leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy said, “A few have been claiming that I will be addressed as former chief minister in future also. But it is possible to become the CM with the blessings of the people”.

Prominent JD(S) leaders H D Revanna, C M Ibrahim, MLA Suresh Gowda and others were present.